Fort Smith police searching for missing and endangered 11-year-old boy

11-year-old Koa Marley Moniz was last seen at his home on Friday, May 6.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith are searching for an 11-year-old boy they believe is missing and endangered.

11-year-old Koa Marley Moniz was last seen at his home on Friday, May 6. When Koa's family woke up Saturday, May 7, he was no longer at the house, and the family's gold 2007 Chevy Suburban (300 ZZV) was missing, according to Fort Smith police.

Koa could be wearing black Adidas sweatpants. No further information about him has been released at this time.

If you have any information about Koa's whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5000.

