x
Local News

Fort Smith police searching for missing 14-year-old

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police announced on Monday that they are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Feb. 9.

14-year-old Elizabeth Johnson is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Based on the photo given by FSPD, Elizabeth has long brown hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing tan pants and a black shirt, according to police.

Fort Smith police ask those with information on the whereabouts of Elizabeth to call (479) 709-5100.

Credit: Fort Smith Police Department

