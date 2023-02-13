Fort Smith police searching for missing 14-year-old

14-year-old Elizabeth Johnson is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police announced on Monday that they are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Feb. 9.

14-year-old Elizabeth Johnson is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Based on the photo given by FSPD, Elizabeth has long brown hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing tan pants and a black shirt, according to police.

Fort Smith police ask those with information on the whereabouts of Elizabeth to call (479) 709-5100.

