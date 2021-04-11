Fort Smith Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Fort Smith Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing 12-year-old Andrew Velasquez.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old who reportedly went missing in the Fort Smith area on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) posted on Facebook asking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old Andrew Velasquez, who is considered missing and endangered.

FSPD says Velasquez was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie that read "Good Vibes" in black lettering, gray joggers, and black crocs. Police say he was last seen near the 1700 Block of N. 33rd Street. at 8 a.m.