FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

According to police, family members of 35-year-old Abdullah Al Karim have not been able to get into contact with him since July 2, 2020.

His last whereabouts are not known at this time.

If you have any information on where he could be, you're asked to contact police at 479-709-5100 or dial 911 in the event of an emergency.