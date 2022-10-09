Fort Smith police search for missing man

Police say Crouch was last seen in the 400 block of North 47th Street at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 19-year-old man.

Shipley Crouch was reported missing Sunday, Oct. 9.

Police say Crouch was last seen in the 400 block of North 47th Street at approximately 4 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call FSPD at 479-709-5100.

