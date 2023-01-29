Fort Smith Police search for missing teen

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.
FSPD says 13-year-old Tylar Jimenez was reported missing from the 3500 block of South 31st Street by a family member after leaving the residence on Saturday, Jan. 28 and not returning home.
Police say Jimenez was last known to be wearing a black or gray hoodie with cargo sweatpants and black sneakers with red-rimmed bottoms.
Jimenez is approximately 6'1" tall and weighs around 150 pounds, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.
