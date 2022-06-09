Fort Smith Police searching for missing 12-year-old

Police say Kaiden Carter was last seen in the 5500 block of Birnie Circle on Thursday, June 2.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Kaiden Carter was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday, June 8. Police say he was last seen in the 5500 block of Birnie Circle on Thursday, June 2. Kaiden was wearing black jeans with a white and black Nike shirt, according to police.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5000 or 911 if it's an emergency.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.