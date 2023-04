A juvenile was found safe after going missing on Friday, April 28.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) conducted a search for a missing 12-year-old juvenile on Friday, April 28.

According to police, the juvenile left for school in the morning but did not arrive.

At 10:50 a.m., police reported that the juvenile was found safe.

