Fort Smith Police search for missing juvenile

Mattie Webb was reported missing on Sunday by a family member, according to police.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 12-year-old on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Mattie Webb was reported missing on Sunday by a family member, according to police.

Police say Mattie was last seen in the Central Mall area wearing a pink tank top, a black jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.

MISSING / ENDANGERED JUVENILE: FSPD need your help locating 12yo, see release for details https://t.co/C1N62vn7VL — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) October 10, 2022

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device