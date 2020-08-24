Fort Smith police search for thief who is robbing gas station customers

A man is getting into unlocked vehicles and stealing what he can while customers go into gas stations to pay.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is warning the public about a thief who is taking advantage of people when they go inside to pay for their gas at gas stations in the Fort Smith area.

The man in these pictures is a suspect in several breaking-and-entering of vehicles in the Fort Smith area.

FSPD is warning people to make sure their doors are locked when unattended.

The suspect is driving a gold or tan 4-door Nissan Maxima or Altima with no license plate, black wheels and a busted-out back windshield.

Please contact Det. McMahan at (479) 709-5125 or Det. Reeder at (479) 709-5131 if you have any information that can help identify or lead to an arrest.