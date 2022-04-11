Search underway for suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at a Fort Smith officer

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at an officer on Saturday, Nov. 5.
FSPD says they initiated a traffic stop at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South 28th Street on 26-year-old Jarred Cole Watson.
Watson revved his motorcycle engine and rammed the police vehicle, then took off running while pointing a firearm at an officer, according to police.
Police say Watson is still at large and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5100 or dial 911 if it is an emergency.