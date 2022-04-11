Search underway for suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at a Fort Smith officer

Watson revved his motorcycle engine and rammed the police vehicle, then took off running while pointing a firearm at an officer, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at an officer on Saturday, Nov. 5.

FSPD says they initiated a traffic stop at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South 28th Street on 26-year-old Jarred Cole Watson.

Watson revved his motorcycle engine and rammed the police vehicle, then took off running while pointing a firearm at an officer, according to police.

Police say Watson is still at large and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.