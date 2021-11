Skyler Martinez was last seen Friday (Nov. 12) wearing a black Fortnite shirt, unknown color shorts, and black Nike sandals.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are searching for a man that was last seen on Nov. 12.

Skyler Martinez, 31, was last seen in the 3200 block of North Pointe Circle at around 3 p.m. Friday.

Police say Martinez was wearing a black Fortnite shirt, unknown color shorts, and black Nike sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5000 or 911.