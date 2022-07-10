Search underway for carjacking suspect in Fort Smith

The male is described to be approximately 5'9" tall, has dirty blonde hair, and is wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a man accused of stealing a car at gunpoint.

Officers responded to an aggravated robbery call in the 3700 block of North 6th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Police say the victims are unharmed but had their car stolen at gunpoint by an unknown man.

The suspect is described to be approximately 5'9" tall, has dirty blonde hair, and is wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police say he is expected to be armed with a handgun and should be considered extremely dangerous.

Police recovered the stolen vehicle near Walnut Street. Officers chased the suspect into nearby woods and are still looking for him. The search and investigation are still underway and more information will be released when available.

Anyone with information is asked to the FSPD at 479-709-5100 or dial 911 if it's an emergency. Reward-eligible tips of up to $1000 can be submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.

