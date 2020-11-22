Fort Smith Police responds to shooting

Fort Smith Police were called to the area of North Albert Pike and Kinkead Avenue to investigate a shooting around 6 p.m. this afternoon (Nov. 21).

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in this incident.

Investigators have the parking lot of the Boardwalk College Terrace Apartments blocked off with crime scene tape and are gathering evidence.

Jak-quer King says he heard gunshots.

"My brother, he came in there and was like 'Hey I just heard some gunshots it was for big sounds like boom boom boom boom' so we turned off the lights and seen outside and we seen the ambulance pull up and they pulled out two stretchers."

No further details have been released at this time.