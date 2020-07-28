Fort Smith Police respond to 911 call reporting three gunshot victims

Three men were taken to a local hospital early Tuesday morning and are in critical condition.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) received an 911 call at 1:28 a.m. on Tuesday (July 28), reporting three gunshot victims at a location in the 3000 block of Midland Blvd.

FSPD officers located three male victims on scene.

The victims were transported to a local hospital and are in critical condition.

Identities are not yet being released.

Aric Mitchell, FSPD Public Information Officer, says the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Investigators do not believe there are other individuals involved at this time, according to Mitchell.