Fort Smith Police respond to single-vehicle crash, delays expected

Police are asking drivers to consider alternate routes if traveling through S. 70th St. as delays are expected for the next hour or so.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 3400 block of S 70th St. on Monday, June 13, at around 11:30 a.m.

Police say there are injuries reported but they are not expected to be life-threatening.

FSPD asks drivers to consider alternate routes if traveling through that area as delays are expected for the next hour or so.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.