FSPD releases bodycam footage from search after man alleges wrongful use of force

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police released an officer's bodycam video after they say a man took to social media depicting a much different account of a search.

On Monday (June 15) Fort Smith Police responded to an apartment complex where they thought they'd find a shooting suspect, Traye Martin, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the man you see in this video being told to get on the ground took to social media describing the interaction he had with police as not a positive one. The department released the video on their Facebook page to clear the officers from being accused of wrongful use of force.

The man was uncuffed and released after the search resulted in no sign of the shooting suspect. Police would not release the man's identity, so 5NEWS was unable to reach him for comment.

Attention is being called to police all across the country. Just yesterday President Trump signed an executive order to call for nationwide police reform.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department thinks change will come to every police department.

“We are always looking to evolve and change," Murphy said. "We are a progressive department and we always try to stay on the tip of everything that’s new in law enforcement and our community. You know we want to give our community the best service that we can and that comes through transparency and being up to date on all of our policies and procedures."