FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) needs to speak with 25-year-old Alexis Frankel in reference to the Jun 1 shooting death of 23-year-old Wright Sando that took place at an apartment on 700 North Albert Pike.

Frankel may be armed.

Any information that can lead to his location should be directed to the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at 479-709-5116.