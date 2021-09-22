Fort Smith Police searching for missing woman

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Emma Hadley has been located and is safe.
The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for the community's help in locating Emma Hadley.
Police say Hadley was last seen at 6:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of Chanel Place on Wednesday, Sept.22. Police also say Hadley is believed to be wearing blue jeans, sandals, and either a black-and-white striped shirt or coral-colored shirt. Hadley is also believed to be carrying a khaki-colored tote bag.
If you have any information that can help locate Emma Hadley, please call 911 or (479)-709-5000.