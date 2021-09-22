Fort Smith Police searching for missing woman

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for the community's help in locating Emma Hadley.

Police say Hadley was last seen at 6:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of Chanel Place on Wednesday, Sept.22. Police also say Hadley is believed to be wearing blue jeans, sandals, and either a black-and-white striped shirt or coral-colored shirt. Hadley is also believed to be carrying a khaki-colored tote bag.