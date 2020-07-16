x
Update: Fort Smith Police locate missing/endangered teen

15-year-old Marcus Tuttle left a suicide note to a family member early Thursday morning and has not been heard from since.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Marcus Tuttle has been located and is safe. 

Police are asking for help locating a Fort Smith teen who is missing and endangered.

15-year-old Marcus Tuttle left a suicide note to a family member early Thursday (July 16) morning and has not been heard from since. 

Credit: Fort Smith Police Department
Marcus Tuttle

No other details about Tuttle have been released. 

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tuttle, you are asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department Detectives Bureau at 479-709-5116 or call 911. 

