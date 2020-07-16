Update: Fort Smith Police locate missing/endangered teen

15-year-old Marcus Tuttle left a suicide note to a family member early Thursday morning and has not been heard from since.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Marcus Tuttle has been located and is safe.

Police are asking for help locating a Fort Smith teen who is missing and endangered.

15-year-old Marcus Tuttle left a suicide note to a family member early Thursday (July 16) morning and has not been heard from since.

No other details about Tuttle have been released.