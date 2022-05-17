Fort Smith Police looking for missing 3-year-old girl

Fort Smith Police are looking for 3-year-old Yaretzi Leal, who reportedly wandered off from her residence in the 3100 block of N 6th Street on Tuesday, May 17.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Update: She was found safe by police.

Fort Smith Police are investigating a missing child who reportedly wandered from her home.

Police are looking for 3-year-old Yaretzi Leal, who reportedly wandered off from her residence in the 3100 block of N 6th Street at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

Leal is 2 feet tall, weighs 41 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and an extra thumb on her right hand. She was last seen wearing multi-colored unicorn shorts, a white tank top, and had her hair in a ponytail.

If you have any information that can help locate her, dial 911 or (479) 709-5100.

