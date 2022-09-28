Fort Smith: Police looking for missing 12 year old boy

Fort Smith Police are attempting to locate 12-year-old Thomas Walls, who was last seen at Ramsey Jr. High around 3:15 p.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Fort Smith Police need the public's help in locating Thomas Walls, who was last seen wearing a shirt, joggers, and shoes, all black and red in color. Police say Walls' last known location was Ramsey Jr. High at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Police also say Walls has not returned home, and that his family is worried about him.

Please call (479) 709-5100 if you have any information that can help locate him and verify his safety.

MISSING / ENDANGERED: Thomas Walls, 12, see release for more details https://t.co/4IczwAYBHV — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) September 29, 2022

