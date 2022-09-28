Fort Smith: Police looking for missing 12 year old boy

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Fort Smith Police need the public's help in locating Thomas Walls, who was last seen wearing a shirt, joggers, and shoes, all black and red in color. Police say Walls' last known location was Ramsey Jr. High at approximately 3:15 p.m.
Police also say Walls has not returned home, and that his family is worried about him.
Please call (479) 709-5100 if you have any information that can help locate him and verify his safety.
