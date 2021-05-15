Fort Smith Police investigating shooting that left two people dead

Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that took place at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of S. 74th St.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that took place at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of S. 74th St this morning (May 15). Police responded to the gunshots call at around 7:23 a.m.

Police are on the scene and say there have been two bodies found. One body was found inside the apartment and one outside. A resident at the apartment complex was able to stop the shooting while it was going on.

No names are being released at this time pending notification to the next of kin.

The investigation is still underway and more details will be released when available. Police say there is no active threat to the public.

Dixie Property Management released the following statement:

“We are terribly saddened by the incident which happened this morning. We are working diligently with the police in any way we can. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families today.”

