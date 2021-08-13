Fort Smith Police investigate bank robbery, no arrests made

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at 479-709-5100 or dial 911.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place at Centennial Bank in Fort Smith on Friday (Aug. 13).

According to police, around 2:20 p.m. a white male in his 50s ordered bank personnel to give him all the money in their registers. He was wearing a mask, jeans, and a denim shirt and was carrying a Walmart sack.

The man escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at 479-709-5100 or dial 911.

You can submit tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME, to be reward-eligible up to $1,000.