Police: Internal investigation launched following arrest of two juveniles at Central Mall

The Fort Smith Police Department released a 14-minute video of the incident on their Facebook page.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Public Information Office Aric Mitchell says an internal investigation has been launched following allegations of excessive force and biased policing when two juveniles were arrested in the Central Mall parking lot on Monday (June 21).

The Fort Smith Police Department released a 14-minute video of the incident on their Facebook page (Warning - The video has language some viewers may find disturbing). Mitchell says they released the video following a 15-second clip posted to social media "lacking considerable context" began to circulate.

Mitchell states that Officer Garrett Ford was dispatched to Central Mall at 6:00 p.m. Monday about a "problem juvenile."

A Central Mall security officer stated that one male subject in a group of juveniles was causing trouble and asked to leave. The juvenile allegedly said, "I am going to get my gun and come back to kill all you f******."

Mitchell says the response turned into a Terroristic Threats call based on the information received from the mall security officer.

Officer Ford made contact with the accused juvenile in the parking lot outside of Dillards.

The video shows a struggle between the pair as Officer Ford detained the juvenile.

Fort Smith Police Detective Andre Arnoldi, who was working off-duty as on-site security for Dillard's, according to Mitchell, assisted Officer Ford in taking the juvenile to the ground. The video shows one of the arresting officers with his knee on the upper back of the teen. The teen can be heard in the video yelling, "I can't breathe." The arresting officer was on top of the juvenile's back for less than one minute, with his knee on his back momentarily.

During this time, another juvenile approached Officer Ford and Det. Arnoldi asking the pair to get off the juvenile on the ground. After multiple commands to step back, the other teen was placed in handcuffs and put into a squad car. Mitchell says he was arrested for obstructing governmental operations and criminal trespassing as he had previously been placed on Central mall's banned list.

Mitchell says neither of the teens nor Officer Ford and Det. Arnoldi was injured during the arrests.

"The Fort Smith Police Department takes very seriously any reports of inappropriate bias in our policing efforts, including racial bias and any misconduct will be handled appropriately," Mitchell said.