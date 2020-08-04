Fort Smith Police increasing patrols in city parks for the remainder of COVID-19 pandemic

Now more than ever, it is vital to respect the health and safety of our most vulnerable as we work to flatten the curve.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) will be increasing patrols throughout the city parks system for the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now more than ever, it is vital to respect the health and safety of our most vulnerable as we work to flatten the curve and eliminate the threat of this virus to our way of life. You can help us with this by not congregating in groups of 10 or more people and avoiding participation in group sports activities,” stated FSPD.

Public playground equipment remains under restriction until further notice.

Parks employees will be doing what they can to curtail these activities, including the temporary removal of basketball hoops.

Please respect the directives and guidelines and use caution when going out in public.