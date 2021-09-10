Fort Smith Police having issues with non-emergency phone lines

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is currently experiencing issues with its non-emergency phone lines.
As of 2:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, the non-emergency lines for the department are not working.
Until further notice, if you need to get ahold of the department for non-emergency issues you can do so by calling the following numbers:
- 479-226-6645
- 479-806-3302
- 479-226-1770
- 479-806-3303
- 479-806-3305
- 479-806-3306
- 479-226-9286
911 is still operational but should be used for emergencies only.