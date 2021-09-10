Fort Smith Police having issues with non-emergency phone lines

As of 2:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, the non-emergency lines for the department are not working.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is currently experiencing issues with its non-emergency phone lines.

As of 2:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, the non-emergency lines for the department are not working.

Until further notice, if you need to get ahold of the department for non-emergency issues you can do so by calling the following numbers:

479-226-6645

479-806-3302

479-226-1770

479-806-3303

479-806-3305

479-806-3306

479-226-9286