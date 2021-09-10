x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fort Smith Police having issues with non-emergency phone lines

As of 2:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, the non-emergency lines for the department are not working.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is currently experiencing issues with its non-emergency phone lines.

As of 2:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, the non-emergency lines for the department are not working.

Until further notice, if you need to get ahold of the department for non-emergency issues you can do so by calling the following numbers:

  • 479-226-6645
  • 479-806-3302
  • 479-226-1770
  • 479-806-3303
  • 479-806-3305
  • 479-806-3306
  • 479-226-9286

911 is still operational but should be used for emergencies only.

RELATED: Northwest Arkansas Man shares 9/11 survival story

RELATED: City of Fort Smith installs new traffic calming devices on Cliff Drive