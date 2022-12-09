City of Fort Smith warning public of fentanyl-related overdoses

"It's deadly, it's here, and you need to be prepared," Fort Smith police said of fentanyl overdoses.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith is urging the public to be aware and cautious as fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in the area.

According to the statement, between the city police officers, EMS, firefighters and the individuals at the scene of an overdose, since 2021 there have been nearly 200 doses of Narcan administered. Of the 194 overdoses, officials say 66 of those were confirmed to be laced with fentanyl with another 33 cases where it was "possible" fentanyl was involved.

"Sadly, there have been a number of our friends, neighbors and loved ones who have died from fentanyl overdoses. It’s deadly, it’s here, and you need to be prepared," Fort Smith officials said in the statement.

The city goes on to state that the police department is working with local, state and federal law enforcement to prosecute drug dealers in the area. According to officials, four "local fentanyl dealers" have been indicted, with one of the suspects accused by Fort Smith as being "responsible for bringing over 36,000 fentanyl pills to Fort Smith in 2022."

The statement included a link to resources and information on the dangers of fentanyl, how to administer Narcan, and ways to talk to loved ones about the risks.

