Fort Smith Police Dept. launches Pre-Arrest Diversion Program

The program will enable FSPD officers the discretion of diverting individuals who commit eligible minor misdemeanor offenses away from the criminal justice system.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) and Harbor House, Inc. announced the launch of a new program designed to reduce recidivism and get help to those in need.

The Fort Smith Pre-Arrest Diversion Program (FSPAD) begins on Nov. 9 with the goal of increasing community safety and well-being by offering direct access to intervention and information that reduces the likelihood of recidivism.

The FSPAD program will provide direct access to intervention resources and information to enable FSPD officers the discretion of diverting individuals who commit eligible minor misdemeanor offenses away from the criminal justice system, giving subjects the opportunity to voluntarily access mental and behavioral health and the opportunity for substance abuse treatment instead of immediate incarceration.

FSPD in partnership with Harbor House Inc. is dedicated to developing new ideas to address underlying issues that often contribute to the cycle of minor misdemeanor offenses.

Subjects must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Age 18 or older

Not at risk to themselves or others

No prior sexual or violent offenses

Committed one of the pertinent misdemeanor offenses which include: possession of marijuana paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft of property, misdemeanor criminal mischief, minor in possession, and solicitation of prostitution