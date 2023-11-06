Fort Smith Police Department's 2023 Citizen Survey now open

The eight-question survey is offered in English and Spanish.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Department's (FSPD) 2023 Citizen Survey is now open.

The survey is designed to help FSPD improve its operations based on citizen feedback. FSPD says the last survey was held in 2021.

The survey consists of eight questions in total. Six will be multiple choice and two will be short-answer, according to FSPD. The survey is offered in English and Spanish.

"We will be using your responses to improve our operations," said FSPD. "As always, thank you to everyone we serve for the support you've shown us over the years, and any constructive feedback that you have to offer."

FSPD says the survey is only available to GovDelivery subscribers. If you are not subscribed, you can do so here.

