Fort Smith Police Department to offer free car seat inspections and installations

FSPD will have car seat technicians available to check the safety or to install already owned car seats on Saturday (April 3) from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. by appointment only.

Car seats will not be provided.

To make an appointment, contact Officer Ryan Arritt at ryan.arritt@fortsmithpd.org.