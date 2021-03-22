x
Fort Smith Police Department to offer free car seat inspections and installations

FSPD will have car seat technicians available to inspect or install pre-owned car seats on April 3 from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. by appointment only.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Do you have a car seat that needs to be certified or checked for safety? If so, there are still time slots available for an upcoming event hosted by the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD).

FSPD will have car seat technicians available to check the safety or to install already owned car seats on Saturday (April 3) from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. by appointment only.

Car seats will not be provided.

To make an appointment, contact Officer Ryan Arritt at ryan.arritt@fortsmithpd.org.

Appointments are limited. Children will have to be present for inspections and installations of car seats.

