Fort Smith Police Dept. move armored personnel carrier to its headquarters

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Many have noticed that The Fort Smith Police Department has moved its armored personnel carrier to its headquarters.
Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) stated on their Facebook page, "This vehicle is designed to move personnel and protect both those inside it and outside it by being a barrier. This move was not in response to any particular situation and the vehicle is solely a defensive tool. Its primary purpose is to remove people from danger including citizens and law enforcement alike."
FSPD also wrote that they are very thankful for the cooperation and peaceful nature of the demonstrations that took place on Rogers and Garrison today.