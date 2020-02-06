FSPD detective discharges weapon, striking another detective in hand and chest

The detectives were investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning at Pike Place Apartments. The detective was treated and released from the hospital.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — During the early morning hours of Tuesday (Jun 2) Fort Smith Police detectives were searching an apartment related to an active homicide investigation when one detective discharged his weapon striking another detective in the hand and chest, according to Fort Smith Police Chief, Danny Baker.

The detective, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, suffered only minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

At the time of this incident, the FSPD detectives were investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning (June 2) at Pike Place Apartments.

The detective who fired his weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard in any officer-involved shooting, pending an investigation by the Arkansas State Police and the FSPD Office of Professional Standards.