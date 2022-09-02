Fort Smith Police investigating death of 60-year-old man

Fort Smith police say they are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man who was found by bystanders at a hotel in the 7600 block of Phoenix Avenue.

On Friday, Sept. 2, Police say officers responded to a call in the 7600 block of Phoenix Avenue about a deceased person.

Officers say upon arrival, they discovered that bystanders had located the man. Police also say hotel staff called 911 to report the incident.

Fort Smith police says the investigation is now underway, and more information will be released when available and appropriate. They are asking for further any information that can assist to please call (479) 709-5000.

