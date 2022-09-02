x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fort Smith Police investigating death of 60-year-old man

Fort Smith police say they are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man who was found by bystanders at a hotel in the 7600 block of Phoenix Avenue.

More Videos

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith police say they are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man.

On Friday, Sept. 2, Police say officers responded to a call in the 7600 block of Phoenix Avenue about a deceased person.

Officers say upon arrival, they discovered that bystanders had located the man. Police also say hotel staff called 911 to report the incident. 

Fort Smith police says the investigation is now underway, and more information will be released when available and appropriate. They are asking for further any information that can assist to please call (479) 709-5000.

RELATED: Fort Smith police investigate hit-and-run that left one dead

RELATED: Fort Smith police identify man killed in N. 52nd Street shooting

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out