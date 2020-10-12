Fort Smith Police searching for driver who crashed into gas pump

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for the driver of a car that ran into a gas pump at a gas station on North O St. in Fort Smith.
Video captured from the scene shows a gold car crash directly into the gas pump. Police say three suspects ran away from the scene.
The incident caused about $30,000 worth of damage to the gas station.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Fort Smith Police or the River Valley Crimestoppers at (479) 78-CRIME. Your anonymous call could lead to the thousand dollar reward.