Fort Smith Police investigate deadly crash

Police say the driver of the moped was pronounced dead shortly after the accident.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, the driver of a moped was killed in a crash involving another vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Police say the deadly crash happened at 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of South 20th and South V Streets.

Fort Smith Police say the driver of the moped was pronounced dead shortly after the accident.

Police say crews will be on scene for the next few hours and are asking drivers to consider other routes.

The name of the driver who was killed and the cause of the accident have not been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

