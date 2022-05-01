Fort Smith Police Dept. chief touts crisis response efforts, budget savings

Early in 2021, the department became the first agency in Arkansas with a co-response Crisis Intervention Unit.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — During what many considered another trying year, the Fort Smith Police Department managed to accomplish many positives, included the addition of mental health support, Police Chief Danny Baker told the Fort Smith Board of Directors during his recent annual report.

Early in 2021, the department became the first agency in Arkansas with a co-response Crisis Intervention Unit.

“That is, we were able to obtain grant funding (a portion of the almost $200,000 in grants received for 2021) for a mental health professional to accompany our CIU-trained officers to ensure individuals experiencing a crisis have the support they need following critical incidents. Our officers’ commitment to de-escalation was demonstrated day-in and day-out with 1,235 hours of Crisis Intervention Training logged,” Baker said in his report on Tuesday (May 10).

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.