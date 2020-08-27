Fort Smith Police begin 'abatement process' at property on Enid Street

The abatement means the property owner and anyone living there must immediately vacate the premises.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Monday (Aug. 24) Fort Smith Police began the abatement process on the property at 5804 Enid Street.

Residents first complained about this property in 2018.

Since that time, FSPD has made several arrests for drug-related activities, including 20 from the first of this year.

Additionally, extra patrols will be issued for the property.

With notices now posted, anyone who is caught on the property can and will be charged with criminal trespass.

In a released statement, FSPD said, "We believe this civil action will be transformative for the many law-abiding citizens living in the area. It is not an easy-to-come-by solution, but one that has taken the hard work of both citizens and a number of Patrol Officers and Detectives to arrive at this point. It is an example of how a community can work together with its police department to improve our city, and we cannot thank them enough for their efforts."