x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Fort Smith Police begin 'abatement process' at property on Enid Street

The abatement means the property owner and anyone living there must immediately vacate the premises.
Credit: Fort Smith Police Department

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Monday (Aug. 24) Fort Smith Police began the abatement process on the property at 5804 Enid Street. 

Residents first complained about this property in 2018. 

Since that time, FSPD has made several arrests for drug-related activities, including 20 from the first of this year. 

The abatement means the property owner and anyone living there must immediately vacate the premises. 

Additionally, extra patrols will be issued for the property. 

With notices now posted, anyone who is caught on the property can and will be charged with criminal trespass. 

In a released statement, FSPD said, "We believe this civil action will be transformative for the many law-abiding citizens living in the area. It is not an easy-to-come-by solution, but one that has taken the hard work of both citizens and a number of Patrol Officers and Detectives to arrive at this point. It is an example of how a community can work together with its police department to improve our city, and we cannot thank them enough for their efforts."

Click here for more information on the abatement process in the City of Fort Smith.

Related Articles