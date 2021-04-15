Fort Smith Police awarded grant to help serve residents suffering from addiction, mental health

The Fort Smith Police Department responded to 547 suicide-related calls and 236 calls involving overdoses just last year.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department's (FSPD) Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) has been awarded a Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program grant to help serve those in Fort Smith who suffer from addiction and mental health crises.

Launched in March 2020, CIU is one of the first of its kind in Arkansas.

Funding from this grant has now secured on-site services from two local nonprofits, the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center (WACG) and Harbor House, Inc.

WACG will help police officers de-escalate critical situations, help individuals suffering from substance abuse get into an appropriate treatment program and provide a Qualified Behavioral Health Provider to assist individuals with substance abuse, domestic abuse crises and mental health issues.

Beyond treatment programs, those who suffer from opioid addiction still have a long struggle to full recovery.

Harbor House, Inc. will provide a Recovery Coach to work with recovering addicts to improve their chances of success and reduce the probability of relapse.