Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man

Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident around Rogers Ave on Feb. 2.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:

Credit: 5news

Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023.

If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual or know this individual, please contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

