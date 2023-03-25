Fort Smith police ask owners of recalled Hyundai and Kia vehicles to park outdoors

Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to park them outside and away from homes or structures due to an electrical short that could potentially start a fire.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are asking owners of the recalled Hyundai and Kia vehicles to park outdoors until they are fixed.

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America issued recalls for more than 570,000 vehicles on March 23. Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to park them outside and away from homes or structures due to an electrical short that could potentially start a fire in the tow hitch harness module.

The affected vehicles are model years:

2022-2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

2019-2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021-2023 Santa Fe Hybrid

2022-2023 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid

2022-2023 Kia Carnival

Fort Smith Police say the vehicles must be parked outside even if they are turned off. Owners should contact their Hyundai or Kia dealership to schedule a free repair.

The safety recall is a direct result of NHTSA’s monitoring of recall NHTSA 22V-633. To see if your vehicle is recalled, you can enter your vehicle's 17-digit identification number online. Click here to see if your vehicle has been recalled.

