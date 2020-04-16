Fort Smith Police arrest car thief suspect following both traffic and foot pursuit

Terrance Powell was charged with multiple crimes including Fleeing with Injury, as an officer was injured during the pursuit.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man is arrested after leading Fort Smith Police on a chase in a vehicle and on foot.

According to police, at approximately 11:38 p.m. Wednesday night (Apr. 15) an individual broke into a residence on North 32nd Street and took the car keys to a 2009 Dodge Challenger.

An officer later reported spotting the car at about 1 a.m.

According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police, 'Stop Sticks' were successfully deployed to stop the vehicle, and the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after and identified as 31-year-old Terence Powell.

Police say Powell is charged with Breaking or Entering, Battery in the Second Degree, Fleeing on Foot with serious injury, Theft of Property - Serious Threat, Reckless Driving - First Offense, Driving on a Suspended License, Theft of Property less than $1,000, Fleeing Vehicle and Failure to Appear.