Fort Smith Police apprehended a car thief Wednesday night following both traffic and foot pursuit

Terrance Powell was charged with multiple crimes including Fleeing with Injury due to an officer being wounded.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — At about 11:38 p.m. Wednesday night (Apr. 16) an individual broke into a residence on North 32nd Street and took the car keys to a 2009 Dodge Challenger.

One of our officers spotted the car at about 1 a.m.

Fort Smith Public Information Officer, Aric Mitchell confirmed Stop Sticks were successfully deployed and the subject then fled on foot.

He was apprehended shortly after and identified as 31-year-old Terrance Powell.

He is facing charges of Residential Burglary-Force, Vehicle Theft, Fleeing by Means of Motor Vehicle, Fleeing with Injury, 2nd Degree Battery and Reckless Driving.