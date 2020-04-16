x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Fort Smith Police apprehended a car thief Wednesday night following both traffic and foot pursuit

Terrance Powell was charged with multiple crimes including Fleeing with Injury due to an officer being wounded.
Credit: KFSM

FORT SMITH, Ark. — At about 11:38 p.m. Wednesday night (Apr. 16) an individual broke into a residence on North 32nd Street and took the car keys to a 2009 Dodge Challenger.

One of our officers spotted the car at about 1 a.m.

Fort Smith Public Information Officer, Aric Mitchell confirmed Stop Sticks were successfully deployed and the subject then fled on foot.

He was apprehended shortly after and identified as 31-year-old Terrance Powell.

He is facing charges of Residential Burglary-Force, Vehicle Theft, Fleeing by Means of Motor Vehicle, Fleeing with Injury, 2nd Degree Battery and Reckless Driving.

Powell faces the Fleeing with Injury charge because one of the officers received scrapes during the foot pursuit as well as injuring his hamstring. 

RELATED: Police identify man who died during pursuit in Fort Smith

RELATED: Police searching for suspect after attempted armed robbery behind Fayetteville Harps