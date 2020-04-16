Fort Smith Police apprehended a car thief Wednesday night following both traffic and foot pursuit

FORT SMITH, Ark. — At about 11:38 p.m. Wednesday night (Apr. 16) an individual broke into a residence on North 32nd Street and took the car keys to a 2009 Dodge Challenger.
One of our officers spotted the car at about 1 a.m.
Fort Smith Public Information Officer, Aric Mitchell confirmed Stop Sticks were successfully deployed and the subject then fled on foot.
He was apprehended shortly after and identified as 31-year-old Terrance Powell.
He is facing charges of Residential Burglary-Force, Vehicle Theft, Fleeing by Means of Motor Vehicle, Fleeing with Injury, 2nd Degree Battery and Reckless Driving.
Powell faces the Fleeing with Injury charge because one of the officers received scrapes during the foot pursuit as well as injuring his hamstring.