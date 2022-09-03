988 suicide and crisis lifeline now in effect in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration launched the three-digit 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline nationally on July 16, 2022.
The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says they have been preparing for this and want citizens to know that it's now available in the River Valley for those in need.
FSPD says this program is yet another facet in their commitment to addressing the mental health needs of Fort Smith.
By dialing 988, a person in crisis is able to connect to a counselor trained in addressing their needs and getting them the appropriate care. This line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is confidential.
The program is able to collaborate with 911 dispatchers in Fort Smith to have teams such as the FSPD Crisis Intervention Unit or other local resources that can assist those who may be suicidal or in another state of crisis.
FSPD reminds the public that if you have a police, fire, or medical emergency, you dial 911. For an urgent mental health need, you can dial 988.
