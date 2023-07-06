Fort Smith officials in Washington D.C. to meet with congressman, senators

Fort Smith's mayor and board of directors are at the nation's capital to discuss issues and opportunities for the city.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith mayor and board of directors and city administration will be in Washington D.C. June 6-8.

Mayor George McGill and Andre' Good, Lavon Morton, Christina Catsavis and Neal Martin from the Fort Smith board of directors are in DC to meet with Arkasnas Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton and Congressman Steve Womack. The purpose of their visit is to discuss "various issues and opportunities for the City of Fort Smith," according to a media notification from the city.

The topics being discussed include the Consent Decree, the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Project, and potential infrastructure funding opportunities.

