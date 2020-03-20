Fort Smith officials give update on plans for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in the river valley, but the area's cities and counties have worked together to prepare.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the river valley, but city officials stress they do expect positive cases and are prepared for them.

Carl E. Geffken, Fort Smith City Administrator said the cities and counties of the river valley are working together in planning a response to the coronavirus and following the guidance of FEMA, CDC, Arkansas department of health and Gov. Hutchinson.

Mayor of Fort Smith, George McGill said, “We are dealing with the unknown and it can be frightening as we face these uncertainties but know that the state and local agencies are here to make sure we do all we can to keep the river valley a safe place to live. We have to remember this is not just a health crisis but its an economic crisis and our small businesses are facing the pain of loss of business and what to do with their employees.”

Mayor McGill said everyone must take full responsibility for their actions during this crisis and warned the coronavirus can affect each and every one of us.

He urged the residents to follow the directives of those working to protect them, practice diligent hygiene, and to practice social distancing.

The mayor told the community they do not need to hoard or panic buy. He stressed that the supply chains are open and functioning and essential materials will get through.

Dr. Lee Johnson, an emergency physician in Fort Smith wanted to calm the worries of community members and ensure they are in safe hands.

“This is what we do. We plan for disasters. We are a community of seeing floods and tornados. We have planned and prepared for outbreaks. We’ve prepared for H1N1, SARS, and Ebola. We are skilled and highly trained. We are ready to take care of you and we are okay,” stated Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Johnson said there is a shortage of testing kids and slower result times than desired, but insisted the people who need to be tested will be tested.

If you feel you need attention call (479) 289-6508.