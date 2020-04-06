Fort Smith native writes children's book to encourage young black boys

The author of "Little Man" says it's a book about encouraging young black boys to appreciate the skin they are in.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith native and former 5NEWS producer is now the author of a children's book about encouraging young black boys to appreciate the skin they are in.

Author Brian Smallwood talked to 5NEWS about what inspired him to write the book and how more than ever it sends a message that needs to be heard.

“I think sometimes black children, specifically black young boys, kind of get a bad rap and sometimes are viewed as less than or not as important, so I wanted to write a book that went totally against that,” Smallwood said.

The book, title "Little Man" will be published next week.

Smallwood wrote the book about a year ago and says his niece inspired him, even before she was born.

“I was kinda doing some shopping to add some children’s books to her library and while I feel like we have come a long way in diversity in books, I still feel like we have a long way to go,” Smallwood said.

He says that moment is when he decided to write a children's book. He says he never thought he would be publishing a book during a global pandemic, let alone during the outcry over the death of George Floyd.

“Young black children need to see themselves represented on all platforms, so I’m just happy that I have a book that would hopefully bring a little bit of light and a little bit of joy during this dark time,” Smallwood said.