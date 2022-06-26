Fort Smith native wins big at 2022 U.S. Special Olympics

Fort Smith tennis star shares about winning gold during the 2022 U.S. Special Olympics.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith is home to several collegiates, pro athletes, and to add to that list an Olympic gold medalist. Joshua “Josh” McGuire, is a tennis star who's winning big at the U.S. Special Olympics.

"I'm actually on the autism spectrum,” said McGuire. What matters most to him is his love for tennis.

"It is all about strategy, and math, and geometry," McGuire said.

His love for tennis brought him to compete on a national court.

"I managed to get golds, singles, and doubles at the Special Olympics USA Games," said McGuire.

"It was awesome, Josh is awesome," said Josh’s coach, Brian Pillar, director of tennis for the Western Arkansas Tennis Association.

"He listens well, he works very hard, puts forth a lot of effort, and he always had a great attitude along the way," said Pillar.

Josh’s face lit up as he recalled his wins during the games.

"Emotions were very happy and celebratory," said McGuire.

McGuire says that winning wasn't the best part.

"The friendships and commodore in the US games has been a special moment in my life," McGuire said.

He is encouraging others not to place limits on themselves.

"And I'd like to let other people know that anything is possible on the autism spectrum,” McGuire said. “You can play tennis, you can play anything you can do in life."

As for what's next for Josh, he is hoping his parents let him compete in worlds, which is in Germany.

