Fort Smith native up for NFL draft selecdtion

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith native is a high possibility for selection during this week's NFL draft.

Tre Norwood graduated from Northside High School in 2017 and went on to play college football at the University of Oklahoma.

Norwood's high school coach says he was one of the best players he’s ever had the pleasure of coaching.

Northside head football coach, Mike Falleur says Tre was an exceptional young man on and off the field.

“He makes us all proud and we’re excited for him. He’s such a good young man and comes from a great family and we are all just watching and hoping it happens sooner rather than later,” Falleur said.

During his three years at Northside, his coaches describe Tre as a leader.

“He was so explosive. He played defensive back for us. He played cornerback for us. He’s just a great young man and deserves everything that hopefully comes his way,” Falleur said.

A star player during his time at The University of Oklahoma, Coach Falleur traveled to Norman every season to watch his former player.

“Myself, coach curry, all the coaches, we went to a few games. It’s just exciting to watch one of your own guys on Saturday afternoons at that level excel like Tre has excelled the last 3 years,” Falleur said.