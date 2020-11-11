Watch: Fort Smith National Cemetery Veterans Day Celebration 2020

Despite a small crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Fort Smith National Cemetery Veterans Day Celebration was still celebrated in a big way.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Smith National Cemetery Veterans Day Celebration was a bit smaller this year, but it was still celebrated in a big way.

The 2020 program did not include the traditional wreath placement, but Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and other special guests showed up to honor those who served.

Some veterans and family of those who are laid to rest at the cemetery watched as bagpipes were played, and a VFW post retired the colors.