x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Watch: Fort Smith National Cemetery Veterans Day Celebration 2020

Despite a small crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Fort Smith National Cemetery Veterans Day Celebration was still celebrated in a big way.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Smith National Cemetery Veterans Day Celebration was a bit smaller this year, but it was still celebrated in a big way. 

The 2020 program did not include the traditional wreath placement, but Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and other special guests showed up to honor those who served. 

Some veterans and family of those who are laid to rest at the cemetery watched as bagpipes were played, and a VFW post retired the colors. 

Fort Smith National Cemetery Veterans Day Celebration 2020

1 / 6
KFSM

RELATED: Local students honor Veterans Day

RELATED: Senate passes Cotton's bill allowing Medal of Honor to be awarded to Sergeant First Class Cashe

 